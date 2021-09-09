Faye Audrey (Landraint) Vienneau ( Ma Kettle), age 88, passed away at home where she wanted to be, September 1st 2021. She was born on April 19, 1933. She left us with a hug, a prayer and love in our hearts.

Faye loved life. She loved people and visits. She loved hugs and kisses. She loved joyrides, wildlife, and exploring the countryside around her. She loved sunshine, rainbows and fireflies.

Faye had the biggest heart, the most contagious smile, and the strongest faith.

She will be missed so very very much, but remembered and cherished even more.

We will love you forever with hugs and smooches.

Survived by her husband Bill Vienneau Sr.; sons: Bill Vienneau Jr. (Brian Monahan), Mike Vienneau, Stefan Vienneau.

Preceded in death by her son Daniel Vienneau; parents Hugo and Nellie Landraint; brother Neal (Eileen) Landraint; sister Dorothy.

No services will be held, a private remembrance with family.

