Faye Audrey (Landraint) Vienneau ( Ma Kettle), age 88, passed away at home where she wanted to be, September 1st 2021. She was born on April 19, 1933. She left us with a hug, a prayer and love in our hearts.
Faye loved life. She loved people and visits. She loved hugs and kisses. She loved joyrides, wildlife, and exploring the countryside around her. She loved sunshine, rainbows and fireflies.
Faye had the biggest heart, the most contagious smile, and the strongest faith.
She will be missed so very very much, but remembered and cherished even more.
We will love you forever with hugs and smooches.
Survived by her husband Bill Vienneau Sr.; sons: Bill Vienneau Jr. (Brian Monahan), Mike Vienneau, Stefan Vienneau.
Preceded in death by her son Daniel Vienneau; parents Hugo and Nellie Landraint; brother Neal (Eileen) Landraint; sister Dorothy.
No services will be held, a private remembrance with family.
To view this obituary online, sign the guest book or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneral home.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.