MADISON - Fauna May Ganson, age 38, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on May 10, 1983, in Washburn, Wis., the daughter of Robert and Donna (Weingarten) Ganson.

Fauna graduated from Washburn High School in 2001. In high school, Fauna was a member of Show Choir, softball and volleyball teams, and an active 4-H member and camp counselor. She graduated from the University of Arkansas with honors. After college, Fauna made her home in Madison. She was currently employed by the State of Wisconsin as an agent for the Department of Safety and Professional Services, and previously held a number of paraprofessional positions in the healthcare and legal fields.

After moving to Madison, Fauna developed a love for the sport of Roller Derby and found a home in its community. She was a dedicated skater, coach, friend, and a cherished member of the community. Fauna was drafted into the Reservoir Dolls MRD team in 2018.

She loved animals, good food, good books, good friends, and her Lake Superior home. Fauna was an introvert always ready to help out a friend and had a knack for giving thoughtful and perfect gifts. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly.

Fauna is survived by her mother, Donna; sister, Rachel (Mike) Weingarten; brother, Max (Colleen) Weingarten; cousins, Gus Ganson, Ray (Brianna) Cochran, Linnea Cochran and Melissa (Tim) Carson; niece, Bailey Weingarten; nephews, Ethan Weingarten and Isaac Olson; aunt, Naomi (Bill) Cochran; uncles, Brian (Tonya) Ganson and Dan (Sue) Weingarten; great-aunt, Marion Boyle; and special friends, Dougal, Jason, Becky and Adam. She was preceded in death by her father, Rob, in January 2020.

A celebration of Fauna’s life will be held at BOHEMIAN HALL, 319 11th Ave. E, Ashland, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

