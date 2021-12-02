Faith Anne (Porter) Caskey passed away on November 13, 2021 after a brief hospitalization.
She was born on October 1, 1931, in Ashland, Wisconsin to James and Frances Porter. Faith resided in the Marengo area during her early years. Due to her father’s active military duty, she spent the next decade stationed at military instillations from New Hampshire to Massachusetts to South Carolina.
At the end of World War II, Faith moved back to Ashland where she attended Ashland High School. It was during this time that her talent for music began to emerge. She participated in numerous high school productions and earned several honors at All-State music competitions. Her talent was refined and showcased during her years at Northland College, often being featured in concerts by the prestigious Northland Choir. Her powerful and lyrical soprano voice was much sought after, with highlight performances with both the Milwaukee and Minneapolis Symphonies and professional engagements at the Gateway Lodge. Although her professional appearances ended once she started her family, she continued to sing at weddings and church services.
It was at Northland College where she met the love of her life, Fred Caskey. They married on August 28, 1954
in Sanborn, Wisconsin and were able to celebrate their 67thanniversary prior to her passing.
In 1952, she graduated from Northland College with a bachelor’s degree in music and education and began a long and distinguished teaching career. Her first position was at Ondossagon School in Ashland. She then had brief stints in Saxon and Phelps before taking a job at Colby High School where she spent decades teaching English with a specialization in literature. This part of her career, paralleled Fred who taught biology and eventually served as an administrator in the Colby School District. In addition to her teaching duties, she was an active advisor for student organizations including the National Honor Society. In the late 1960s she earned a master’s in counseling degree from St. Mary’s College in Winona, Minnesota which served as the foundation for guidance counseling duties that she took on during the later portion of her educational career. She was also active in the Central Wisconsin Teachers Association, serving several years on its board and one year as Association President.
Faith and Fred retired in 1989 and move to Phelps, Wisconsin to Lac Vieux Desert which was Fred’s family’s homestead and where they had spent the majority of their summers while teaching. Faith became an active member of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Land O’ Lakes. In addition to lending her vocal talents to services, she was highly involved with the Ladies Association. Faith also took pride in her involvement with the Lac Vieux Desert Lake Association. A life-long voracious reader, she continued her love of literature until her death. She also lent her English skills to a local author by editing work about well-known Northwoods guides. Additionally, Faith was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Faith was preceded in death by her father James Porter, mother Francis (Ensinger) Slavic and stepfather Harold Slavic. She is survived by her husband Fred, children Blane (Karen) Caskey – Eagle, Idaho; Brad (Wanita) Caskey – Birmingham, Alabama; Jill (Bruce) Zwiers – Rhinelander, Wisconsin; and Julie (Steve) Hunsader – Wausau, Wisconsin, 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life is planned for spring 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Faith’s name to the Land O’ Lakes Library.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com
