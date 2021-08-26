Esther Marie Larson, age 71, of Minneapolis, passed away peacefully, Thursday, August 19, 2021 at her home. She was born May 12, 1950 in Amery WI, the daughter of Pastor Raymond and Elaine (Jensen) Larson.
During her childhood she enjoyed spending her summer days on Indian Lake in Mason, WI, attending youth group, and helping with various youth group activities (as one did as a Pastor’s daughter).
She graduated from Frederic High School in Frederic WI and moved to Superior WI shortly after. She obtained her LPN and enjoyed working in various nursing homes and hospitals. After some time, she moved to the Twin Cities and continued working as LPN while attending Bethel University to obtain her RN degree. She made a life of her own working as a nurse in various departments in a couple of different hospitals in Minneapolis MN.
After her parents both passed away and having no immediate family of her own, she became especially close with her sister Priscilla’s family and was a constant “adopted immediate” family member at their family gatherings.
In the last couple of years, she had transitioned into retirement and enjoyed taking extending trips to Indian Lake, spending time with her cousins and having lunches with old coworker friends. She especially enjoyed her extended trips to Huron SD and Omaha NE to love on her great nieces and nephew.
She is survived by her sister’s family: Priscilla (Todd) Hintz of Mason WI, Brittani (Jesse) King of Omaha NE, Rachel (Jay) Wipf of Huron SD, Alyssa Hintz of Osceola WI, Matthias Hintz of Duluth MN, great nieces Ruth, Anna & Margaret and great nephew Jacob. She is also survived by brothers David (Denise) Larson, Andrew (Lindy) Larson and numerous other nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a niece, Heather Larson.
Funeral services will be held 1:00pm, August 28, 2021 at the Birch Lake Church in Mason. Pastor Rodney Larson and Pastor Jay Wipf will officiate. Interment will follow the service in the Birch Lake Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. A cake reception will follow the services at Birch Lake Church.
Arrangements are by Frost Funeral Home of Ashland, to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
