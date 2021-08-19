Estelle May Schneiderwind, age 103, of Ashland, passed away, Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Northern Lights Health Care Center in Washburn. She was born May 19, 1918, in Cleveland, OH, the daughter of George and Nettie (Reeves) Russell.
Estelle married Curtis Schneiderwind on November 25, 1940 in Des Moines, Iowa. The couple lived and raised their children in Elgin, IL. Estelle worked a variety of factory jobs while living in Elgin. Following retirement, Estelle and Curtis lived in Montello, WI and later moved to Ashland to be closer to their daughter. Curtis preceded her in death in 2007.
Estelle was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed meeting new people, going out for square and ballroom dancing, reading, and her latest enjoyment was Facebook where she could see pictures of her family.
She is survived by her children, Wayne (Melody) Schneiderwind, Richard (Joy) Schneiderwind and Karen Bressette; 12 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Russell; sister-in-law, June Schneiderwind; and nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Benjamin and Dawn Bressette and Ivana Schneiderwind; a great-granddaughter; brothers, George, Raymond and Donald; and sisters, Kathleen Lucas and Lois Maschio.
A memorial graveside will be held in Elgin, IL at a later date.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland, to view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
