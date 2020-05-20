Erwin Walter Luttman, known by most as Wally, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the age of 87, at the Northern Lights nursing home in Washburn. Wally was born in Herbster, Wisconsin on August 8, 1932, to parents William "Bill" and mother Anna Marie (Buentjen) Luttman where he was raised with his younger sister, Elizabeth "Betty".
Many of the local residents still remember the good times they had at Bill & Ann's Bar
which was operated by his parents. After high school Wally attended the University of Wisconsin-Superior for a few years and married Luella Hesse (also of Herbster). They moved to Seattle, Washington where he worked at Boeing and graduated from the University of Washington with his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He also served in the Army during the Korean War and was based at Fort Lewis in Seattle.
Wally and Luella eventually moved to San Jose, CA, with their young daughters Jeanette and Kim. Wally worked in San Jose for most of his career as a mechanical and electrical engineer at IBM.
After retiring from IBM with some patents to his name, Wally moved back to Herbster and, with a little help, built the home that he lived in on the site where his uncle Fritz had lived. He decorated his home with interesting “conversation pieces,” such as a 6 ft metal statue of Pan, a clothespin tree, a digeridoo, and many other unique items. He was also known for the multi-component home entertainment system that he assembled, having perhaps more remote controls than anyone else in the county. Wally enjoyed spending time with his many friends at the local taverns in Herbster, Cornucopia, Port Wing,
and Washburn where you would usually see him drinking a glass or two... of wine.
He had a talent for fixing things and a willingness to help others in need which was much appreciated by his friends and his children. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed many four-wheel trips and ATV outings with friends. He was a great reader and enjoyed conversing on a wide variety of topics. During some of these conversations he actually solved the conflict in the Middle East several times over, but for some reason the world's leaders never took advantage of these great ideas coming out of Herbster (where the fox hat?!), Wisconsin.
Wally is survived by his sister Betty Rugen, daughters Jeanette Luttman and Kim Bott,, as well as granddaughter Michelle Clark (Charlie) and great-granddaughter, Amber.
A graveside service at the Herbster Community Cemetery is scheduled for Monday, August 24, at 2:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date once the current Covid-19 situation allows for a safe gathering.
