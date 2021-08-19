Ernest Eric Teppo, affectionately known as “Ernie” was born July 28th, 1942. Unfortunately, he passed on August 16th, 2021, at 7:05am at Memorial Medical Hospital in Ashland, WI after a long battle with Alzheimer’s and eventual multi-system failure due to an infection. Ernie grew up in the Oulu, WI area on a dairy farm along with his parents, Venner & Linnea, twin brother Ed and older brother Jim. Ernie was a hard-working man and worked his way through college at UW Superior while working on the boats of Lake Superior. Ernie married his sweetheart Dianna (Golly) Teppo on September 22nd, 1965, and they moved to Wausau, WI where they raised three children JoAnn, Terry, and Alan. He started his career after college at Wausau Insurance working as a computer programmer. Ernie enjoyed spending time with his family camping, hunting, fishing, and traveling. Upon his retirement from Wausau Insurance, he and his wife Dianna decided to become Texas snowbirds. They spent summers in Iron River, WI and winters in Alamo, TX all along the way stopping to spend time with family and friends. Ernie was proceeded in death by his parents Venner & Linnea Teppo and brother James “Jim” Teppo. He is survived by his wife Dianna Teppo of Iron River, WI, daughter JoAnn Zynda & son-in-law John Frump of St. Joseph, MO, sons Terry Teppo of Iron River, WI and Alan Teppo of Beaver Dam WI. Proud grandfather to Marissa Zynda of Kansas City, MO, Drew Zynda of Montgomery, MN, Seth Zynda of Montgomery, MN, Rand Teppo of Phoenix, AZ and Amanda Teppo of Phoenix, AZ. He is also survived by his twin brother Edward “Ed” Teppo & sister-in-law Anne Teppo of Livingston, MT, sister-in-law Janice Teppo of Alamo, TX as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and many more. Ernie will be remembered fondly by many for the impact he had on their lives and live on in the stories told for years to come.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 68160 S. George Street, Iron River, WI, and will continue until the 11:00 AM Memorial Service with Pastor Carol Braun officiating.
Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery in Tripp, WI.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made in Ernest’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4960 Miller Trunk Highway, Suite 700, Hermantown, MN 55811.
The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street, Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit our website at www.lenroot-maetzold.com.
