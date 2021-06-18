Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TOMORROW... .Dry conditions with relative humidity values of 20 to 30 percent and west winds of 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH may be possible tomorrow across portions of northwest Wisconsin and portions of northeast Minnesota. These dry conditions include the pine barrens across northwest Wisconsin. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA... The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, South Cass, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...These conditions are supportive of rapid fire growth. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&