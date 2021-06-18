Ernest C. Bellile, age 89, of Austin, Minnesota and formerly of Washburn, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at his home.

Judith (Judy) Ann Bellile nee Anderson, age 85, of Austin, MN and formerly of Washburn, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Home in Austin, MN.

A graveside service for Ernest and Judy will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, June 21, 2021 at Woodland Cemetery with Pastor Nancy Hanson officiating. Military Honors led by the United Chequamegon Bay Area Veterans will follow.

Arrangements are by Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Audubon Society.

