Elsie Burkman, age 89, of Washburn, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at the Northern Lights Nursing Home in Washburn. She was born on July 10, 1932 in Penasco, NM, the daughter of Fidel and Virginia (Horner) Martinez.
Elsie married Robert Burkman in 1950 in New Mexico before moving to Michigan. She moved to Washburn from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan 15 years ago to be closer to family. Elsie spent many hours assisting at the ABC Thrift Shop in Washburn, attended the St Louis Catholic Church, and regularly slipped out for walkabouts around town.
She is survived by her son Rick (Peggy) Burkman – Washburn, WI; daughter Mary (Julio) Robles –Tucson, AZ; grandchildren Crystal, Bob, Robin, John, Carley, and Marissa; two great-grandchildren; sisters Rafy (Manuel) Lopez and Geri Martinez; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert (Bob) and 3 sons: Dan, Randy, and Roger Burkman.
A graveside service and burial will take place at 1:00 P.M. (ET), on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the Gwinn Cemetery in Gwinn, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn, WI is handling the arrangements.
