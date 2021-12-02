Ellis “Bud” LeRoy Casper Jr., age 72, of Bayfield, passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 27, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN. He was born September 6, 1949 in Racine, the son of Ellis and Leona Casper.
Bud attended WITC technical college where he received his law enforcement degree. He married Donna Nabozny on September 29, 1973 at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Ashland. The couple resided in Bayfield where they raised their family.
Bud started his career as a patrol man for the city of Bayfield in 1993 and retired after 20 years of service as the Chief of Police in 2013. During his career, Bud was active and dedicated to the D.A.R.E. program in the local schools. Bud loved his work and was proud of his many years of service to the Bayfield community.
Bud was an outdoorsman who enjoyed to hunting, fishing, camping and four wheeling. He also enjoyed cooking for the family and was never afraid to experiment with new recipes and dishes. Bud loved being with his family and looked forward to the special times with his grandkids. He was the kind of guy that loved to help his family. It didn't matter what else he had going on or how he felt, he always showed up, even without being asked. He was always there.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Kelly Brzezinski, Kerri (Ricky) Shilts and Kevin (Rhonda) Casper; grandchildren, Hunter, Brant, Kimberly, Paetyn, Greyson and Kashtinn; brothers, Wayne (Linda) Holmquist and Eugene (Star) Rich; sisters, Dixie Parmley, Clara (Peter) Walter, Velma (Gary) Harvey and Cynthia Hudson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rev. Theodore Gall; and brother-in-law, “Little Buddy” Donald Nabozny.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 until 11:00 am, Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Bayfield. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am with Fr. Joseph Kumar Mayakuntla officiating.
Interment will follow the service at the St. Agnes Cemetery in Ashland and the reception will be held at the Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland.
To view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
