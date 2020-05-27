Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...DENSE FOG WILL REDUCE VISIBILITY TO LESS THAN ONE MILE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF LAKE SUPERIOR. * WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...LOW VISIBILITY WILL MAKE NAVIGATION DIFFICULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST NAVIGATE, PROCEED WITH CAUTION. USE PROPER FOG SIGNALS. MAKE SURE ALL RUNNING LIGHTS ARE ON. REMEMBER TO USE YOUR RADAR AND COMPASS. &&