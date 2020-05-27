Tidstrom, EllenAnne age 90 of Ashland, WI passed into Heaven with her 5 children by her side on 5/22/20. EllenAnne was born in Ashland on July 1, 1929 to Meta and Walter Enright. She was raised by her mother along with her Uncle Don and Aunt Hannah Welker.
She was an excellent student graduating from Ashland High School in 1947. She attended Northland College for 2 years before attending the University of Wisconsin in Madison where she graduated with a degree in Speech Pathology and Speech Therapy. She had the only racially integrated class in the Greenville SC school system as her first teaching job. She was also very involved in the drama club and starred in many plays.
In 1954 she married Fred Tidstrom at the Presbyterian Congregational Church in Ashland (where they remained members throughout their lives) and they enjoyed 64 years of marriage before Fred’s passing in 2018.
After Fred completed his military service in Memphis, TN they returned to Ashland where together they raised their 5 children and worked tirelessly to make Ashland a better place to live. EllenAnne loved to serve others and never wanted to be the focus of attention. She graciously gave her time away volunteering at the church, the Memorial Medical Center, and wherever else she was needed. She loved cooking and hosting parties at her home or cabin on Bellvue Lake. She also enjoyed sewing, baking rosettes/krumkakke, making jelly from the berries she picked, gardening, feeding the birds, bears, deer and any other wild animal that wandered into her yard.
EllenAnne had a heart of gold and was a terrific mother to her 5 children and second mom to many of their friends. She traveled all over the midwest to her kids and grandkids sporting events, and was always there to help when each of her grandchildren were born.
She was proud of her Danish heritage and being a Badger alumni. She loved her labradors and a cat or 2 along along the way.
EllenAnne was preceded in death by her parents Meta Juhl Enright, Don and Hannah Welker, her son in law Jon David Yderstad, and her husband Fred Tidstrom. She is survived by her 5 children, 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren: Erik (Scherry and son Thor) of Deforest, WI, Kyle (Leslie and children Brock, Madeline, Lamont) of Chanhassen, MN, Janna Yderstad (children Ellen Marie “Ellie,” and Charles David “Charlie”) of Ashland, WI, Fred (Tara and children Thomas and Ty) Lanesville, IN and Dana Pero (Mike and children Emma and Erik) of Ashland, WI along with 5 great grandchildren ( Corbyn, Landry and Collins Tidstrom and Liv and David Charles Yderstad ).
The family would like to express our great appreciation for all the wonderful care for mom by the staff at Friendship Manor in Shakopee, MN. A Celebration of EllenAnne’s life will be announced after the Corona hysteria subsides. Memorials to Presbyterian Congregational Church or Ashland Animal Shelter.
Arrangements by Frost Funeral Home, to view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.