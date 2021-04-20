Elizabeth L. (Betty) Naser, age 90, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. She was born January 10, 1931 in Benoit Wisconsin, the daughter of George R. Fleck and Esther (Johnson) Fleck. She was a little woman with a big heart. Betty graduated from Ondossagon High School.
She was an avid Brewers fan, enjoyed cooking and baking (but gave most of it away!), watching Wheel of Fortune and reading. She worked for many years as a cashier at National Tea Food Store. Betty also worked at the Ashland Senior Center, Food Shelf, Ashland Nursing Home and for several years was a care giver and live in companion for an elderly couple.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Bitzer (Washburn), Richard M. Mihalek (Washburn), Cindy (James) Kollauf (Ashland), Wiltiam (Charlotte) Mihalek (Washburn), brother Jim Fleck (Texas), sister Estee Fleck (Oregon), numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law Robert Bitzer Jr., grandson Bryan Mihalek, infant son Robert, brothers Marvin Fleck, Jack Fleck, Guy Fleck, sisters Genieve Hunter and Dorothy Spyhalski.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Bratley Funeral- Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
