Elizabeth (Betty) Lulich, age 88 of Ashland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Court Manor Nursing Home in Ashland. She was born on August 27, 1931in Ashland, the daughter of Roman and Pauline (Skingel) Kontny.
On December 1, 1951 she married Sam Lulich, Jr. in Ashland. Betty and Sam dairy farmed their whole life near Benoit, WI until they retired in the early 90’s. Betty enjoyed bingo, her trips to Arizona and of course, going to polka fest. She was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Ashland.
She is survived by one son, Sam (Robin) Lulich; Seven daughters, Marge (Paul) Lindahl of Woodbury, MN, Donna (Brian) Herian of Woodbury, MN, Susan Leciejewski of Chippewa Falls, WI, Sandra (Dale) Pocernich of Altoona, WI, Theresa (Mike) Galligan of Ashland, Debra (John) Galligan of Ashland and Patti (Craig) Vernon of Ashland; 22 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; One sister, Shirley (Richard) Starosta of Ashland; One brother, David (Rita) Kontny of Chicago, IL; Lifelong friend, Helen Gregoire.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Jr. who died April 15, 1998; Her parents; Two brothers, Gerald and Donald; One sister, Louise (Toots) Stelmaszewski; Son-in-law, David Leciejewski; Grandson, Brian Leciejewski; Great granddaughter, Georgie Galligan.
A private family funeral service for Betty will be held at the Mountain Funeral Home in Ashland.
Interment will take place in the Saint Agnes Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Saint Agnes Cemetery or the Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
