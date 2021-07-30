Elizabeth Ann Peterson of Washburn passed away peacefully on her 79th birthday, in Lake Nebagamon, WI, surrounded by her family. She was born January 14, 1942, in Ashland, the daughter of Albert and Angeline (Wroblewski) Peterson.
She graduated from high school and then went to work for Bayfield County Social Services. She worked there until her retirement in 1987. Elizabeth also was an EMT for the city of Washburn. She enjoyed classic country music, reading, and playing cards. Elizabeth loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her five children, Arlene (David) Niska, Alan Smith, Angeline (Walter) Moss, Sheila (John) Link, and Wayne Orlyn Lowe Jr; six grandchildren, Kyrie Kopala, Desiree Chlebecek, Justine Moss, Paul Link, Jesica Link, and Amaya Lowe; three great-grandchildren, Lottie, Kaya, and Porter; a brother, Kenny (Virginia) Peterson; a sister, Carol (Robert) Sutton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Anita Ann Smith; a brother, Richard Peterson; and a sister, Nancy Jones.
Graveside service will be held 12:00 P.M. Saturday, August 7th 2021 at Calvary Cemetery in Washburn, WI. Officiating Pastor Phil Klopke. Luncheon to follow from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at The Snug in Washburn, WI.
