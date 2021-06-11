Eleanor Lucile Upthegrove (Armstrong), 104 of Superior, passed away peacefully at New Perspectives on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 11, from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. memorial service at United Presbyterian Church, 229 N 28th St., Superior, with Rev. Brett Foote officiating.

A family Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 13th beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Northern Pines Golf Course, 69420 Airport Road, Iron River, WI 54847. Food and beverage will be provided.

