Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG AFFECTING AREAS NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR THIS MORNING... Areas of locally dense fog will affect areas near Lake Superior this morning. Visibilities may quickly reduce to 1 mile or less along the Minnesota Highway 61 corridor and along US 2 across northwest Wisconsin. Low visibilities are also being observed in the Twin Ports area. Visibilities are expected to improve after sunrise. If traveling tonight, reduce speed and use low beam headlights when encountering foggy areas.