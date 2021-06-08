Elaine Marie Young, 76, of Martinsville, left this earthly life on Thursday, May 27, 2021 in the comfort of her own home. She was born in Ashland, Wisconsin on April 25, 1945 to the late Edwin and Alice (Stone) Reiten.
She graduated from Washburn High School in Washburn, Wisconsin with the class of 1963. A year later she married the love of her life, Daniel Young, on May 9, 1964. Elaine worked for Blaschke Tax Service in Martinsville for 45 years before retiring in 2009.
The greatest joy of her life was her family. She was an exceptional mother and she relished time spent with her children, grandchildren, and the rest of her family. She also enjoyed shopping. A strong lady, Elaine knew who she was and what she believed, and she was not afraid to be her own person. She was of Christian faith and was a member of River Valley Christian Church in Martinsville.
She will be deeply missed and affectionately remembered by her loving family and friends including her husband, Dan Young of Martinsville; son, Daniel (wife, Caryl) Young Jr. of Ellettsville; daughter, Kimberly (husband, Bobby) Owens of Bloomington; brother, David (wife, Jodi) Reiten of Washburn, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Tyler Young of Indianapolis, Taylor (husband, Noah) Skiles of Noblesville, and Justin Owens of Bloomington; and one great grandchild arriving in June, Lily Skiles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Alice and sister, Joyce Rooker.
Family and friends were invited to visit on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am in the chapel at Neal & Summers Funeral and Cremation Center in Martinsville. A funeral service celebrating her life was held at 11:00 am on Wednesday at the funeral home with Rev. Kevin Able officiating. She will be laid to rest in Nutter Cemetery in Martinsville following the services.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the Young family at www.nealandsummers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.