Edward “Ed” Wroblewski, 78 of Washburn passed away suddenly Saturday October 9, 2021 after a brief hospitalization at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. He was born on July 11, 1943 in Washburn, WI to John and Frances (Milewski) Wroblewski.
Ed graduated from Washburn High School in 1961. He then worked at Fairbanks Morse for a short time prior to attending Northland College and then graduating from Stout State University in Menomonie in 1968 with a degree in Industrial Technology, specializing in Packaging Engineering, where he met his wife, Charlie. After graduating from college, Ed and Charlie were married June 29, 1968 in Brillion, WI - they recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. They then moved to the Twin Cities where Ed designed shipping boxes for a computer company. After 3 years they moved back to Washburn where they built their house and started their family.
Ed worked for Wroblewski Plumbing and Heating, becoming a Master Plumber and Certified Soil Tester. In 1987 he started a successful plumbing business, Ed’s Mechanical, owning and operating it until 2019 when his son Mike took over. Mike, along with his brother Eddie, continue to grow the company and carry on his legacy.
Ed loved the people and city of Washburn. His mother used to say that he was only happy leaving if he could still see Washburn in the rear-view mirror. He enjoyed deer and partridge hunting, fishing on Thompson’s Creek (rarely missing an opener), and being outdoors, especially at his hunting cabin in Herbster, WI. He was an avid reader, and kept the Washburn Public Library busy, often finishing multiple books in a week. He also enjoyed going for rides in his red truck with his golden retrievers. Ed was fiercely proud of his children and grandchildren and loved to talk about them during morning coffee at the Time Out Restaurant.
He is survived by his wife Charlotte (Charlie) Wroblewski (Johns) of Washburn, his three children and six grandchildren, Ed “Eddie” (Sarah) and their children Charley, Henry, and Sydney of Bayfield, Mike (Becca) and their children Morgan and Greyson of Washburn, and Sara (Craig Peterson) and their daughter Grace of Mount Horeb. He is also survived by his brother Ted (Flo) Wroblewski of River Falls, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jack, and niece Debra.
Graveside services will be held at 11:45 AM on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Calvary Cemetery in Washburn, followed by lunch at St. Louis School.
Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn, WI is assisting the family with arrangements. To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
