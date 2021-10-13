Edward L. Nourse, 87, of Washburn died peacefully on October 11, 2021 at Northern Lights Nursing Home. Ed was born August 20, 1934, the son of Laurie F. Nourse, Sr and Grace (Butler) Nourse.
Ed grew up in Bayfield and spent summers from age 6 to 21 on Rocky Island, one of the Apostle Islands, where his parents had a restaurant. His love for the lake led him to his first job as a cook on the 57-foot research vessel Siscowet. He was employed by the Department of Interior, US Fish & Wildlife Service. Ed worked for six years as a cook, nine years as an engineer and eventually becoming captain for his remaining 15 years. Ed retired in 1990 with 30 years of service. In addition to his regular job, Ed ran a number of trolling boats out of Bayfield, Wisconsin. His boat the “Mr. Ed” was known for catching a whopping number of lake trout.
Ed was as avid bowler and received many awards for his bowling league. After he retired, fishing still consumed him. And he could be seen with his dog Sam, heading out to the many inland lakes searching for the mighty bass.
Ed is survived by his four children: Julie (Jim Lynn), Pam (Dan) DeRam, Jeff and Corey, grandchildren: Jocelyn, Marcus, Jordan, Myah, Mercedes, Devan, Russel, Jake, Dan, Carey, Kelly and Laura; great grandchildren, Ella, Sophie, Nora and Keegan, brother Laurie, nephew Ken and niece Paula and their families and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Patricia.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Chequamegon Community Church in Washburn with Pastor David Whitaker officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M., Friday at church. Lunch will be provided after the service.
The family wants to thank the wonderful staff at Northern Lights (whom Ed considered his friends/family) for all their loving support and care they provided while he lived there. They truly made his world a better place and he loved you all, and so does Pam!
The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn, WI is handling the arrangements. To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
