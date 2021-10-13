Edna M. Whalen, age 100 of Mellen, WI passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Mellen Manor Nursing Home. Edna was born on June 30, 1921 in Stratford, WI the daughter of Benjamin and Effie (Johnson) Pennebecker.

A complete obituary to follow.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.

