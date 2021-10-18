Edna M. Whalen, age 100 of Mellen, WI passed away peacefully with her family near her side on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Mellen Manor Nursing Home. Edna was born on June 30, 1921 in Stratford, WI the daughter of Benjamin A. and Effie E. (Johnson) Pennebecker.
Her early schooling was in country schools in the Waupaca and Marshfield area. In 1929 two events unfolded which would have a profound impact on her future life. First, her Mother Effie died, then the Great Depression began. The difficulties from these events were very impactful on the family. Consequently Edna and most of her siblings had to move to be raised by her Aunt and Uncle Mabel and Bruno Poppe of Mellen, Wis. She then attended the Mellen School. In the late 30’s she went to work in the Chicago area. At a dance near Fort Sheridan she met her future husband, John Whalen, who was stationed there in the Army. A daughter, Sheila, was the first born child. John then had to go to Panama for training, and then fulfill a 3 year commitment in the European Theatre of World War 2.
John came back in 1945.The family grew to 5 total children by 1950. The family spent a number of years in Glidden and then back to Mellen to stay. Edna always had a job of some sort. She clerked at the Mellen IGA through 3 different owners. The Rutski’s, the Wahl’s, and finally the Pearson family. Later on Edna worked at Memorial Medical Center.
Contribution to a number of causes was important for Mom. She helped at the Mellen Thrift Store, the 4th of July Bellringer, Mellen Senior Center, and the Ladies Auxiliary at the Congregational-United Church of Christ in Mellen where she was a very active member.
Somehow there was still time for certain enjoyments. Having her siblings come visit was always a great pleasure for Mother. Her brother Donald (Dorn), who also lived in town with his family was very close. Being in a hotly contested cribbage game with many of the extended family was a tradition. Who could forget the noise from the kitchen when the gals would be playing Canasta. Wow, it could get intense. Having the daughters visit any time was enjoyment. Sheila (the multi-talented one), Linda with the Heart of Gold. Pat and husband Larry were there as great company and in many other ways. Traveling to different parts of the US, especially with her daughter Barb was very exciting for Mom.
We will miss you very much Mom. You found out early in life that there are no guarantees about what we must deal with. Your ability to become such a dedicated family person, making decency a priority, and contributing for the better has been inspiring to us your kids. You will be in our thoughts daily. Enjoy your peace.
Thanks to the staff at Mellen Manor for their compassionate care of Edna.
Edna is survived by her children, Shelia (Jim) Stilin of Rhinelander, WI, Patricia (Larry) Kruzan of Highbridge, WI, Barbara Brown of Mellen, WI, Linda (Richard) Protokowicz of Antigo, WI, and John Whalen of Mellen; grandchildren, Forrest, Leslie, Heather, Scott, Philip, Matthew, Seanna and Julia; 12 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Whalen on January 8, 1986; parents; brothers, John and Donald Pennebecker; sisters, Eunice Pennebecker, Ruth Marion and Alice Reiter; son-in-law, John Brown; aunt and uncle, Bruno and Mabel Poppe.
A graveside service for Edna will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Highbridge, WI with Rev Donald Quigley officiating.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
