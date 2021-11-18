Edgar (Pepper) Martin, 90 of Ashland, Wisconsin passed away on November 12th, 2021.
He is survived by three Children – Lynne Martin, Patti Martin, Daniel (Pam Sukanen) Martin; Grandchildren – Eamon Purvis, Tyanna Montijo, and Ashley Sukanen; Great Grandchildren- Teagan, Greg, Bridget, Broderick, and Isla; Brother- Dan Dundovich; Sisters- Sherry Salawater and Carla Schwenzfeier; many nephews, nieces and special lifelong friends. He is preceded in death by his Wife of 60 years- Mary Martin; Parents (Percy and Gladys), Sisters-Joyce Bjornson and Marilyn Kontny and Brothers-Paul Martin and Thomas Barton.
Edgar (Pepper) was born on October 22, 1931 in Cudahy, Wi. He enjoyed his entire life in the Ashland area. Pepper’s life was guided by two pillars- Service and Integrity. He was proud to serve his country with the U.S. Marines in Korea, his city with the Ashland Fire Department and his family and friends. Doing things for others was easy. He felt contributions beyond self keeps life in balance.
Pepper was a man of integrity who valued what is honest, noble, trustworthy, kind and right above personal gain. He had an enviable solid moral compass.
Most of all, Pepper had a zest for life. 90 years. He adored his family and friends. His doors were always open, and laughter abound. He loved the camaraderie at “Little Buckhorn”, fishing at the Lake, and appreciated all the seasons of Wisconsin. Everyone was welcome in his home. Wealth measured in family and friends. He lived a life in love.
Due to local Covid concerns, A Celebration of Life is planned for Summer 2022.
This world in not conclusion. A sequel stands beyond, invisible as music but positive as sound…. Edgar (Pepper) Martin.
The Frost Home for Funerals is assisting the family with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.