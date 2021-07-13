Dorothy M. Pufall age 90 of Ashland, WI passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at her residence, with her loving family at her side. Dorothy was born Feb 12, 1931 in Ashland the daughter of Joseph and Lorraine Gucinski.
Dorothy was a 1949 graduate of DePadua High School in Ashland. She then was a bookkeeper for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Ashland until the company moved to Superior. On Nov 3, 1951 she was united in marriage to James F. Pufall in Ashland. Her greatest joy came thru spending time and enjoying her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her sons, Edward of Ashland and Jerry (Judy) of Fayetteville, AR; daughter, Marie (Jim) Carnahan of Ashland; brother, James (Cheryl) Gucinski of Bloomington, IN; grandchildren, Frank (Rachel) Pufall, Joe (Lauren) Carnahan, Julie (Randall) Wakefield, Leo Pufall, Jodie (Brad) Reagan, Angela (Beau) Amerin and Emily Pufall; great-grandchildren, Gracie, Austin & Cameron Carnahan, Reese & Rhett Wakefield, Hadley Jo, Harper & Hope Reagan, David & Auggie Pufall, Genevieve & Brooks Amrein; daughter-in-law, Esther Marie Pufall of Ashland and sister-in-law, Marie Gucinski of Ashland.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband James F. Pufall on Jan 30, 1993, son, James E. Pufall and brother, Gordy Gucinski.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 9 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Ashland with Father Jerome D’Souza as Celebrant.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the Church in Ashland and continue until the hour of service.
Interment will take place in Saint Agnes Cemetery, Ashland.
Memorials are preferred to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School in Ashland.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
