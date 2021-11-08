Dorothy J. Maki, 80, of Washburn, WI, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at St Mary’s Essentia Health in Duluth, MN. She was born on January 6, 1941, in Washburn, the daughter of Walter and Lillian (Doran) Maki.
Dorothy worked as a seamstress for Munsingwear, Anne Marie Designs, and Mikros in Ashland. She did sewing and alterations from her home and she specialized in zippers. She attended Messiah Lutheran Church in Washburn.
Dorothy enjoyed shooting pool and playing in local pool leagues, stock car races, karaoke, and spending time with her kids and grandkids.
She is survived by her children, Dianne Holman, Steve Harvey, and Mike Harvey; grandchildren, Eric (Karen) and Jeremy (Amanda) Holman, Alicia Sorele, Steven Harvey, Kyle Harvey, Trisha Hill, Andrew (Tiffany) Harvey, and Amanda Harvey; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, James Lee Maki and Larry (Pam) Maki; a sister, Donna McCutcheon; two sisters-in-law, Laura Maki and Tammi Maki; nieces and nephews; and her dog Digger.
She is preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Kathy Gullixson; three brothers, Lloyd Maki, Walter Maki, and Gary Maki.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn. Visitation will be one hour prior at the funeral home. A lunch will follow the service at the funeral home.
The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn, WI is assisting the family with arrangements. To view this obituary, sign the guestbook or leave an on line condolence please visit our website at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.