Dorothy Catherine Berg, 96, of Saxon, Wisconsin passed away on October 13, 2021, at Ashland Health Services with her family and beloved dog at her side.
She was born on October 26, 1924, in Ironwood, Michigan, the daughter of Joseph and Ella (Lamerand) Zuchowski. She attended both grade school and high school in Saxon. She was a housekeeper in Ironwood, Bert’s Camp in Land O’Lakes, Wisconsin, and in Green Bay, Wisconsin where she also mended socks for Packer players.
Dorothy married Axel Berg in 1942. For the next 80 years, she devoted her life to her family and home in Saxon.
She did whatever needed to be done to provide for her family. She did hard physical work like farming, peeling pulp, and picking potatoes at Rowe’s Potato Farm. She planted a huge garden and then canned or froze her produce. She did all the yardwork and grew beautiful flowers.
She was a self-taught woman, and she did it all. She sewed her daughter’s clothes, quilted, upholstered furniture, and loved crafting and painting. She was also a great cook and baker.
Dorothy loved to trout fish, and she roamed the country from an early age and knew all the best fishing holes in the Saxon streams. She never missed the opening day of trout season. Her children remember stream fishing with her as well as sitting by a campfire in the snow while she caught her limit.
She taught her children to love nature, birds and animals, fishing, and hunting. She also taught them to be strong, independent, loyal, and to love each other.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Sandra (Gordon) Brunello, Janice Berg, and Dale Berg; grandchildren, Kevin Brunello, Jason Brunello, Steve (Julie) Berg, and Lisa (Matt) Potter; and great-grandchildren, Sara, Andy, and Audrey Potter.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ella Zuchowski; husband, Axel; and son, Kenneth.
Private interment will take place.
The family has chosen McKevitt-Patrick Funeral Home of Ironwood to honor Dorothy’s legacy of life. You can leave a condolence or a tribute at mckevittpatrickfuneralhome.com.
