Donald St. Louis, age 73, of Ashland, passed away, Monday, July 26, 2021 at his residence. He was born April 20, 1948 in Ashland, the son of Wilfred and Lillian (Smith) St. Louis.
Don graduated from Ashland High School in 1966 and from Northland College in 1970. He worked for Sports Stuff and Bay Area Pawn both of Ashland. He also worked in Bad River for a while.
Don is survived by his sister-in-law, JoAnn St. Louis, Osage Beach, MO; niece, Heather (David) Skouby, Eldon, MO; nephew, Keith (Michelle) St. Louis of Peoria, IL; and 5 great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Joseph.
A private burial will be held in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Ashland next week.
Arrangements are by Frost Funeral Home of Ashland, to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
