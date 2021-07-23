In loving memory of Donald Oscar Odegard born on July 7, 1931 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He passed away on July 6, 2021 at the age of 89 while living in Ocala, Florida.
He served four years in the Navy on an aircraft carrier during the Korean War. After the war he attended many classes at MATC and MSOE in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
During this time and afterwards he worked at J.C. in Milwaukee until the age of 55 when he retired and moved to Florida.
The last 25 years he finished building and remodeling his house, as well as working on many of his neighbors houses.
He will be greatly missed and survived by his son, Warren Odegard, his grandchildren Olivia and Caleb Odegard of Waukesha, Wisconsin. His Daughter Lesli Cameron, Son in Law Kent Cameron of Ocala, Florida, and his grandchildren Lars, Haley and Britta Cameron of Los Angeles California. As well as other relatives and friends of Donald Odegard.
Deceased's Funeral Arrangements: Roberts of Ocala Funerals & Cremations
