Donald G Benton, age 92, of Bayfield, passed away Monday, June 21 2020 at Memorial Medical Center, in Ashland. He was born January 2, 1928, the son of Merton and Viola Benton.
Private family services will be held.
Arrangements are by Bratley Funeral Home, in Washburn.
To view a full obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
