Donald E. Terry, age 94, of Washburn, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. He was born July 22, 1926 in Superior, the son of Elmer and Eleen (Knight) Terry.
He attended East High School in Superior and Metropolitan Life Insurance School in Chicago. On December 26, 1947, he married Lois Robere, in Superior. They moved to Washburn in 1951. For three decades, Don represented the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for the Chequamegon Bay area. He loved the Washburn area and the people who live here. He was always proud that he aided so many residents in helping to secure their financial futures. He was an active community leader having served on the City of Washburn Parks and Rec. Committee, Bayfield County/City of Washburn Housing Authority, Washburn Hospital Board and the Northern Lights Nursing Home Board for many years.
Don was a passionate hunter and fisherman. His most enjoyable times would find him trolling off the mouth of the Sioux, river fishing at Big Rock, deer hunting with his sons in Gordon, “pothole jumping” for mallards in the Eau Claire Lakes area and ice fishing off Jackson’s. He especially loved the annual fishing trips with his sons and grandsons to Raleigh Lake in Ontario. In his younger years, he was a gifted softball pitcher, requiring both his sons to learn how to catch a frightening fast ball at a very young age. He was an avid Wisconsin Badger, Green Bay Packer, Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks fan (especially recently!).
He is survived by his two sons Stephen (Deb) Terry and Bruce (Jacquie) Terry; three grandsons, Justin (Lori) Terry, Graham Terry, and Nick (Paige) Terry; four great-grandchildren, Rowan, Harper, Lionna, and Lucian; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by all of them. Assuredly, his love of family and caring ways lives on in their hearts to be carried forward for generations to come.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Lois on March 20, 2020; two sisters, Lois and Gladden; and two brothers, Roy and Paul.
A celebration of life will be held for Donald and his wife, Lois, at 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn. Deacon Ken Kasinski will be officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the Bratley Funeral Home. A memorial fund will be established by the family.
The Bratley Funeral Home and Ashland Crematory Services are assisting the family with arrangements. To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
