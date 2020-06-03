Donald E. Moore, age 90, of Ashland, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Northern Lights Health Services, in Washburn. He was born April 17, 1930 in Ashland, the son of Earl and Anne (Pederson) Moore.
He came from a very poor family and went to work at age 13 ½ at Cremo Bakery. He worked there all through high school and eventually became an owner. In 1948, he graduated from Ashland High School. He married Patricia MacArthur on June 3, 1961 in Ashland. In 1973, the bakery was sold and he purchased the Army Navy Store which was only 1,500 sq ft at the time. It was later expanded into 14,000 sq ft and ultimately became Moores On Main as it is today. Through the years, Don had many other business ventures, including hotels, motels and rentals. He also was a former owner of Anna Marie Designs, in Ashland. Don was a very generous man and has helped many entrepreneurs get started in business. He has also helped many families who had the misfortune of losing a home to fire. Don was the driving force behind the development of the Downtown Flower Project and the Fountain Park Project. He was an active member of the Odd Fellows, Ashland Elks Club, Kiwanis Club and Saron Lutheran Church, in Ashland.
He is survived by his loving wife Patricia; three children, Debbi (Randy) Harvey, Kristin (Nick) Zichichi, and Steve (Wendy) Moore; eight grandchildren, Jessica (Nate) Negri, Ryan (Bitzer Zak) Harvey, Lauren Harvey, Jocelyn (Daniel) Madden, Samantha Zichichi, Miranda (Darren Dudley) Moore, Rebecca Moore and Brandon Moore; eleven great-grandchildren, Jameson, Riley, Colton, Caleb, Jaxson, Ruby, Lucy, Austin, Bryce, Issac, and Amelia; two sisters, Arlyne Kuzzy and Joan Wolfgram; a brother, James (Noreen) Moore and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Hazel Hill. Private family services will be held. A public graveside service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00AM at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Ashland with Pastor Paul Simmons officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith in Action.
Arrangements are by Frost Home for Funerals, in Ashland. To view the obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
