Donald "Don" Carl Brenholt, age 81, of Iron River, passed away peacefully and with loving family by his side, on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth, MN. He was born February 23, 1939 in Milwaukee, the son of Floyd and Elizabeth (Stuer) Brenholt.
Don graduated from Ondossagon High School in 1957. He was united in marriage to Vivian J. Zahn on October 1, 1961 in Wausau. Don joined the Wisconsin National Guard Red Arrow Division and his unit was activated and deployed to Washington where he served for several months. Don continued his schooling at Northland College in Ashland where he graduated in 1963 with a degree in Psychology.
Don was a social worker for Bayfield County for a few years. In 1972 he owned and operated Don's Bait & Tackle and in 1976 he purchased the Crest Motel which he operated with his family for 25 years.
Don was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Ashland. He was an avid outdoorsman who took great delight in caring for the nature around him. In 2001 Don and Vivian built their dream home on Twin Lakes where they fished with their grandchildren as much as they could. Don enjoyed grouse hunting with his sons and dogs, raising monarch butterflies and feeding the numerous hummingbirds around his home. He was also proud of the beautiful flower gardens he worked on each summer.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Vivian; daughter, Terri (Bill) Roffers; sons, Jason (Barb), Kurtis (Terri) and Matthew (Sharon) Brenholt; Grandchildren, Aaron and Kimberly (Spencer Eklund) Roffers, Brandon, Joshua (Rachel), Dillon, Collin, Jessica (Adam) Johnson, Jacob (Emily Matson), Anya and Abagail; 6 great-grandchildren and one on the way; brothers, Floyd (Kay) and Tom (Jean) Brenholt; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Betty Zinski.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Ashland with Pastor Kent Seldal officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial and committal services will be held in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Ashland at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland. To view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.