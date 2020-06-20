On June 13, 2020, Donald "Buzz" Vizanko, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 99.
Born November 6, 1920, to Joseph and Mary Vizanko in Washburn, Wisconsin. He served his country as a Navy radio specialist and Radar officer stationed in the Philippines during WWII. He earned his engineering degree with the GI Bill from Montana State in Bozeman, Montana. Later moved to Indiana before making his home in Minnesota.
His career was as an electrical engineer/director at Sperry Univac Defense Systems developing many pioneering computer systems. Buzz loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, skiing, and camping with his family and friends. He also loved spending time at the shooting range with his buddies. In his spare time, Buzz was an accomplished woodworker who built his family bedroom sets, dining tables. and other furniture.
Buzz was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; mother, Mary; brother, Dick; sisters, Janet and Bernadette. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; his four children, Shari (Stan), Steve (Nami), Debbie (Chuck), and Mary (Mike); his sisters, Isabelle Moe and Arlene Dianish; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Due to the Coronavirus and vulnerable family members, a private prayer service will be held on a date to be determined. Burial will be in Washburn, Wisconsin at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Bayfield Nordic (501-3c) PO Box 182, Bayfield, WI 54814 in Donald's name supporting healthy family activities n the beautiful outdoors of Wisconsin's Bayfield Peninsula where Buzz grew up and where he and his family learned and continue to enjoy an excellent skiing resource in a community of winter enthusiasts.
Stay Strong
Mueller Memorial—651-429-4944-4738 Bald Eagle Ave, White Bear Lake 55110-www.Muellermemorial.com
