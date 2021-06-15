Dear Friends and Family, Services for Donald Bjork are starting to be planned. Due to Covid we felt it important that social distancing was a factor. So on that note, services will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Ashland on June 19th 2021 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Teena Racheli and the WI DNR Honor Guard presiding. Following this ceremony we will go to our parents home to the house for sprinkling of ashes and light refreshments.
Memorials may be sent to either:
- The Ashland Methodist Church 601 3rd Street W, Ashland Wi 54806
- Wisconsin Veterans Fishing Camp in care of Ross's Sport Shop 286 N Lake Ave Phillips WI 54555.
Arrangements are by Frost Funeral Home of Ashland.
