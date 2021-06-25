Diane M. Waters, age 83 of Wheeling. Beloved wife of the late Thomas L. Waters. Loving mom of Terri (Ty) Barton and the late Michael T. Waters. Adored grandma of Keelin Barton. Cherished sister of Dale, Gary, Curt, Kay and Sister in Law Shari. Loving aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Visitation Friday, June 25th from 3 pm to 7 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S Milwaukee Ave (2 Blocks South of Dundee Rd), Wheeling. A life celebration will follow at 7 pm. Interment Monday 11 am at St. Agnes Cemetery, Ashland, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Cancer Society are greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information visit www.funerals.pro or call 847.537.6600.

