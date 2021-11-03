Dennis D. Ylitalo, 76, passed away on October 27, 2021 in Bismarck, ND.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, November 5, 2021 at Bismarck Funeral Home.
Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan with full military honors.
Dennis was born in Ashland, WI to Wayne and Viola (Anderson) Ylitalo on May 26, 1945. He attended schools in Ashland and Marengo before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1963. He was a part of the 25th Infantry, Tropic Lightning, and was stationed in Hawaii and Vietnam. Dennis was proud to be a Vietnam Veteran.
After being honorably discharged in 1967, he moved to various locations in the U.S. before putting his roots down in Oregon. Dennis worked in radiator repair shops before starting his own business hauling firewood. Later on he enjoyed some years long-haul trucking. In 2018, he moved to North Dakota to be closer to his children and grandchildren.
Dennis was a jack of all trades. He was an avid fisherman and he passed his love of fishing on to his daughter. He loved doing woodworking, gardening and general "toodling around the house". He had a huge sense of humor, an obnoxiously optimistic attitude and was always ready to give unwelcomed but good-hearted advice. He will be missed immensely.
Dennis is survived by his daughters, Margaret “Mickey” (Jesse) Irvin, Denise (Josh) Johnson, and Tami (Jeff) Olson; grandchildren, Tristan, Silas and Eden Johnson, and Nicholas, Elisabeth and Brett Olson; sister, Julie Spoonemore, and many nieces and nephews who all loved him very much.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ramon Ylitalo, and sister, Marilynne Hagstrom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.