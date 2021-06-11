Dennis D. Hudson, age 76, of Ashland, WI passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. Dennis was born on July 1, 1944 in Washburn, WI the son of Charles A. and Marne H. (Lund) Hudson.
Dennis was united in marriage to Donna J. Pero on August 5, 1978. He worked as a bus driver for Lake Shore Busses for many years. He loved to talk on the phone to anyone and everyone. He was blessed with the gift to gab. He enjoyed long car rides, and cherished his multiple trips out west vacationing. He was a family man, who loved family get togethers. He loved his birthday, and was a handy man who was a jack-of-all-trades. He loved garage sale escapades and was all about getting a good deal.
He is survived by his loving wife, Donna; sons, Daniel (Astrid) of Aurora, CO, Dennis (Anissa) and Darren (Andrea), both of Ashland; grandchildren, Cherie, Dylan (Mary), Brandon, Lukas, Ayden; sisters, Lynda Garz, Janice Spaulding, Barbara (Bud) Osredkar all of Ashland; many Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Harlan.
A Memorial Service for Dennis will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Mountain Funeral Home in Ashland with Pastor Paul Simmons officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will start at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, and will continue until the hour of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Heart Associations. (300 S. Riverside Plaza, Ste 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637. 1-800-242-8721).
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI. Online condolences for Dennis may be left at mountainfuneralhomes.com.
