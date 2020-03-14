Denise P. Swiston, age 69, of Ashland, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Court Manor Health Services in Ashland. She was born March 3, 1951 in Washburn, the daughter of Joseph and Adeline (Maciosek) Swiston.
Denise was born with a variety of physical difficulties, including cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy. The family was told she would never walk or talk, however, following the words from her favorite book “The Little Engine that Could” I think I can, I think I can, I think I can became her mantra. She always fought through her challenges with a smile and a laugh and never complained.
Denise exceeded expectations, completed high school and was able to live independently with support from New Horizons North, Lori Knapp and Headwaters. She was active member of Special Olympics and especially loved bowling and track.
Denise will be remembered for her personality, her love of animals, ability to make friends and for her enthusiasm for rooting for her favorite team, the Green Bay Packers.
She is survived by her mother, Adeline; her sister, Sherri; brothers, Jeff (Betty) and Nathan (Susan); and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph and infant brother, Dennis.
Memorial services will be held at 6:00 pm, Monday, March 16, 2020 at Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland with Fr. Jerome D’Souza officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service and a reception will follow all at the funeral home on Monday.
