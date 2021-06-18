Debra Marie Carlson, age 63, of Tempe, AZ and formerly of Port Wing, passed away, Sunday, June 13, 2021 in Glidden. She was born July 11, 1957 in Ashland, the daughter of Albert “Choo-Choo” and Nadean (Olmstead) Carlson.
Deb graduated from Northwestern High School in 1975. She moved to Arizona where she worked for Sprint and Macy’s throughout the years. Deb enjoyed listening to country music, traveling and visiting with family and friends. Deb loved helping people and was very active in Tempe Bloopers Recovery.
She is survived by her children, Lance (Amanda) Lovblad and Kassandra (Colen) Capion; grandchildren, Taylor, Silas, SadieBelle, Hezekiah, Eva Lovblad and Zita Flores; siblings, Mary (Alvin) Schoch, Jody (Lee) Swingle, Jim (Mary) Carlson, George Carlson, Kitti (Jody) Jacobson, and Bill (Pam) Carlson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Thelma “Pinkie” Carlson.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland, to view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.