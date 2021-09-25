Debra Marie Carlson, age 63, of Tempe, AZ and formerly of Port Wing, passed away, Sunday, June 13, 2021 in Glidden. She was born July 11, 1957 in Ashland, the daughter of Albert “Choo-Choo” and Nadean (Olmstead) Carlson.
A celebration of Debra's life will be held from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Iron River VFW Hall. Pastor Nancy Hanson will be officiating the service that will begin at 2:00 pm.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland
