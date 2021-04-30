Deborah (Deb/Debbie) Lou Lind, 62 of Bayfield, WI, passed away at her home in Merrimac, WI on Monday, April 19, 2021, surrounded by family. Deb was born in Park Falls, WI on May 3, 1958 to Robert H. and Bettie (Dennis) Lind.
Deb attended and graduated from Bayfield High School in 1976. After high school, Deb worked as a nurse's aid at the former Washburn, WI Hospital. She also worked in retail sales in Superior, WI, Minot ND, and Bayfield WI for several years. Never to be outdone, Deb was always aware of current fashions and also had an incredible skill of interior decorating. Deb could make any room look extraordinary and fresh.
Deb's true passion was cooking. She was a "Chef" without the schooling degree to show for it and gave Julia Childs (whom she often imitated) a run for her money. She had the "gift" to make any meal a culinary delight. Our mouth's (and eyes) are watering thinking of the meals she prepared for us over the years. We will all miss her masterpieces. Our father often said "you can't make chicken soup out of chicken S***" but we believe Deb could. Deb brought her culinary skills to the Pier Plaza in Bayfield and was the Sous Chef for many years. Deb enjoyed talking about the fun she had with the kitchen, server, and bartending staff, especially her good friends Jared, Ann, and Mary. In 2015, Deb brought her cooking skills to the Prairie du Sac area and became the Sous Chef at the Feed Mill in Mazomanie, WI and finally to Fish Tales in Lodi, WI. Throughout her working years, Deb always had funny stories about her employment and the people she worked with and met. Some would say the stories could only happen to Deb. Even after she became ill, Deb loved to plan meals, especially "Dogs on the dock" salads. Ever the planner, Deb always wanted to know what the meal plan was going to be and what she would make to share.
Deb always considered Bayfield home and missed her Bayfield friends. She loved Lake Superior, the Apostle Islands, and the picturesque views Bayfield provided. Each year she looked forward to the annual Lake Superior boating adventures with John, Rhea, and her dear friend Greg Kinney. Together, Deb and Greg would morph into tour guide extraordinaries' and provide knowledge and laughter to the many day trips to the various Islands. Deb's favorite Island was Outer, but she also loved Rocky and Bear. She loved to beach comb and had a keen eye for unique rocks, sea glass and driftwood (not that she ever took any). Deb would break into an "Antiques Roadshow" speak and talk about a unique rock or interesting item she or someone else found. She would ad-lib the history of the rock, the beauty of it, its heritage, and finally, a price; we all laughed hysterically. Deb also spoke of her love of the Bahama trips she took with her ex-husband Ken Dobson. Deb and Ken continued to be friends even after their separation. Ken and his sister Helen Watkins provided the "Lullaby" boathouse in Bayfield for Deb whenever she wanted. Deb loved staying in the Lullaby and truly appreciated the generosity shown from Ken and Helen.
Laughter was a major part of Deb's life and she had an incredible sense of humor. She was fantastic at imitating people and made us laugh during her "skits." She also enjoyed and talked about her visits with good friend Kimberly McConnell. Kimberly and Deb would laugh and cackle about their times serving as the Bayfield Apple Queens, in consecutive years (1975 & 1976). They would also spend hours watching the "old" Apple Festival Parades on Kimberly's computer, trying to identify people. They would laugh hysterically during this special time. There is so much we could tell you about Deb, but it would take hours to do so. We love her and will miss her greatly.
Deb was preceded in death by her mother, Bettie and father, Robert. Deb is survived by her siblings, RoxAnn (Arne) King, Rob Lind, John (Rhea) Lind, JD (Michele) Lind, nieces, Angela (Mike) Long, Michelle (Jeremy) Stewart, Jaime (CJ) Emer, Justacy Lind (fiancé Dustin Ryan), Emma (Zach) McClellan and Cierra Lane; Nephews, Justin (Amy ) King, Abraham (Marry Newman), Isaac (Beth) Lind, and several great nieces and nephews. Very Special friends Greg Kinney, Ken Dobson, Helen Watkins, Kimberly McConnell, "Mum"- Marian Larson, Pam Lind (Cashman), John and Sharon Johnson and many other family members and friends.
Deb was so happy she could spend her final weeks with her sister RoxAnn. Together, they spent many hours watching cooking shows (their recent favorite to critique was "Coffee Time with John and Mama), laughing about the "old days," the fun they had as children, and discussing family history.
We can't thank Deb's Hospice nurse Kevin L. enough for his compassion, laughter, and loving care he provided during these difficult times. Kevin, you truly are a special nurse and person.
A memorial service for Deb will be held in Bayfield, WI at a later date.
God Bless you Deb and say hello to mom and dad from all of us.
