Deane Robert (a.k.a Deano or Halvie) Halverson, age 61, of Ashland, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 surrounded by family in the home of his oldest sister.

He was born on May 7, 1959 in Ashland, the son of Deane and Joan (Martin) Halverson.

Arrangements are pending with the Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland.

