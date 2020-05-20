Deane Robert (a.k.a Deano or Halvie) Halverson, age 61, of Ashland, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 surrounded by family in the home of his oldest sister. He was born on May 7, 1959 in Ashland, the son of Deane and Joan (Martin) Halverson.
He married Linda Louise Walter on August 20, 1977 in Ashland. Deane began working at the Ashland Daily Press in 1977 and worked there up until 4 years ago. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and taking his grandkids with him. He was a huge Dallas Cowboy’s enthusiast and could often be found on Sunday’s watching America’s team.
He is survived by 2 daughters, Nichole (Keith Porter) Allmann and Monica (Tristan) Burke; grandchildren, Trey and McKenna Allmann, Megan (Thane) Peltonen, Patrick Barningham, Wyatt Burke, Jolynn Burke and Bryson Porter; 2 great-grandsons, Carter Peltonen and Avery Peltonen and 5 siblings, Carol Binkowski, Darlene Halverson, Lori (Chip) Hedican, Vicky (William) Olson and Steve (Rita) Halverson and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Linda on January 30, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
The Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland is handling the arrangements.
