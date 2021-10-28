David W. Reiten died peacefully after a short battle with cancer at Memorial Medical Center. David was born on Nov. 23, 1947 to Alice (Stone) and Edwin Reiten in Ashland, WI. He graduated from Washburn High School in 1965. Dave married Jodyne Mueller on September 26, 1987 after being set up on a blind date.
Dave was a strong willed man who had a heart of gold. Some of his favorite things were golf, playing a good game of cards, driving around and picking up someone’s lunch tab on the sly. He loved his family and friends. Dave served in the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1970, he worked various jobs over the years from teaching, construction, janitorial, monument sales and at the Super Bowl.
He is survived by his wife Jody; brothers-in-law: Daniel Young, Martinsville, IN, Bryan Mueller, New Richmond, WI, Brent (Jamie) Mueller, Chippewa Falls, WI; mother-in-law Carol Mueller, Chippewa Falls, WI; numerous nieces and nephews: Dan (Caryl) Young, Kim (Bob) Owens, Joy Berman, Derek (Jocelyn) Mueller, Kyle Mueller, Austin Mueller; many great nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents Alice and Edwin Reiten; sisters: Joyce Rooker and Elaine Young; Nephews: Jack Rooker, Jim Rooker, Brett Mueller; niece Jane Rooker; father-in-law Keith Mueller.
We would like to thank all the staff at Memorial Medical Center and Essentia Health that took care of us.
Funeral Service will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 29th , 2021 at the Event Center in Washburn, WI. Visitation from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the Event Center in Washburn. Burial at Woodland Cemetery, Washburn. Officiating Jacinda Duffin. Arrangements by the Bratley Funeral Home, Washburn, WI.
