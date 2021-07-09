David W. Mattson, age 82, of Ashland, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at Court Manor Health Services, in Ashland. He was born January 23, 1939, in Ashland, the daughter of William S.R. and Helen E. (Ryyttie) Mattson.
In 1957, he graduated from Ashland High School and later received an electronics technology degree from DeVry University. He married Jane Kangas. David sailed on the Great Lakes and worked for various companies in the technology field. He later worked for ELF and other local businesses. David was a member of the Finnish Apostolic Lutheran Church. He had a passion for cars and traveling. David was a biblical scholar, a family man, and loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by two children, Heidi Mattson and Greg (Paige Pullen) Mattson; a grandson, Brandon Barnes; three great-grandchildren, Stanley, Henry, and Charlee; two brothers, Donald Mattson and Emery (Judith) Mattson; two sisters, Kathleen (George) Setzke and Patsy (Charlie) Beiersdorff; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jane; a brother, Paul; a sister, Janet Rufus; and numerous aunts and uncles.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Maple Grove Cemetery, in Marengo, with Pastor Daniel Kangas officiating.
The Bratley Family Funeral Homes, Frost Home for Funerals is assisting the family with arrangements. To view this obituary, sign the guestbook, or leave an online condolence visit our website at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.