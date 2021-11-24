David Settle Emch, age 85, died peacefully in his home in Washburn on November 14, 2021. He was the proud father of Roger Emch and Eric Emch, and proud grandfather of Josephine Emch.
David grew up in Wauwatosa and West Bend, and attended Wauwatosa High School and the University of Wisconsin - Madison. After college, he was a medic in the Wisconsin Army National Guard, and was called to active duty for five months during the Berlin Wall crisis. He later moved to Maryland where he met his wife Hope and together they raised their two sons. He moved back to Wisconsin at age 62, living in northern Wisconsin over the last 23 years, and in Washburn over the last ten.
David was active in political and environmental causes throughout his life, working for and raising money for Clean Water Action Project, Habitat for Humanity, The World Wildlife Fund, Greenpeace, and the Nature Conservancy, among many other organizations. Locally, he was active in the movement to save and protect Lake Superior, and in the local Democratic party.
David loved roaming the northwoods by land and by boat. One of his most prized possessions was a 17’ Grumman canoe he bought in the early 1970’s that survives to this day. He also enjoyed getting together with friends for singing, book club, and bible study. Late in life, as he became less mobile, he enjoyed weekly video calls with his family around the world and the companionship of his friend and caretaker Alex Dickerson. David will be missed.
A graveside service and burial will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the Woodland Cemetery in Washburn with Pastor Nancy Hanson officiating.
The Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland, WI is handling the arrangements.
