David M. Washnieski, age 56 of Mason, WI, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at his home.
David was born in Ashland, WI on October 27, 1964, the son of Frank and Eleanor (Ziman) Washnieski. He attended Benoit School and Ondossagon High School, graduating in 1983.
He was most recently employed by Chartwells Food Service at Northland College and also worked for the Town of Keystone. David was always willing to help others and did so cheerfully. He selflessly and lovingly cared for his mother in her final years.
David enjoyed following Nascar and sports teams, in particular, the Packers, and became very enthusiastic while watching the games. He was a caring godfather and an amazing “Uncle David.” He enjoyed hosting family gatherings at his home which was the Washnieski homestead. David was honored to represent his family and receive the Century Farm Award which was a tribute to the hard work and contributions of his family to the Ino valley.
Survivors include brothers Frank (Nancy) of Rochester, MN, Fred (Janet), John (Nancy), and Larry Washnieski, and sister Jean (Robert) Miller all of Mason, WI. David is also survived by aunts Marion Johnson of Washburn, WI, Joann Griffiths of Ashland, WI, Irene Vojacek of Altoona, WI, and his uncle Paul (Nancy) Ziman of Mason, WI, special nieces and nephews, and by many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Judy.
A celebration of David’s life will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
