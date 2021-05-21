David F. Skulan, age 60, of Ashland passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Court Manor Nursing Home in Ashland. David was born on January 27, 1961 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Ashland, Wisconsin and was the son of Harry and Elizabeth (Francisco) Skulan, Sr.
David grew up on the family dairy farm. He attended Ondossagon school and graduated from Ondossagon High School in 1979. David was a fourth-generation dairy farmer on his family’s century old dairy farm. He dairy farmed for over 30 years until the cows were sold in 2017. David loved farming so much that he continued to raise steers for beef. He enjoyed being around and taking care of his animals. He also loved working in the fields, whether it was planting crops, making the hay, or harvesting the crops in the late summer or fall. Farming was his passion and he never grew tired of it. David also liked to hunt, especially for deer. He shot more than a couple of big bucks on the farm, he also liked to just sit in his truck and watch the deer come out in the evenings to feed on the fields. David also enjoyed taking rides in the country to see how the other farmers were coming along with their crops. Occasionally, he would stop and visit with some of them. He used to enjoy these visits with other farmers very much.
David is survived by his loving parents, Harry and Elizabeth (Betty) Skulan, Sr. of Delta, Wisconsin; sister, Anna Marie Skulan of Eau Claire; brothers, Harry Jr. of Ashland and Scott of Delta; special nephews, Garrett and Caleb Balmer of Eau Claire.
David was preceded in death by an infant sister in 1963. He also was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents John and Ann Skulan Sr; maternal grandparents, Frank and Frances Francisco.
A private family funeral service was held for David at the Mountain Funeral Home in Ashland, with Father Jerome D’Souza officiating. Burial followed at the St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Dauby.
At this time, the family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Court Manor, for the wonderful care that David received when he was there. Also, the family would like to thank Mark, Mitchell, Sharon and Frank Mountain of the Mountain Funeral Home for their kind and caring service during this difficult time.
Although David is gone, he will never be forgotten and will always remain in our prayers.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.