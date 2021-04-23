David B. Carlson, age 64, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Ascension Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh. He was born on February 24, 1957 to Charles and Patricia Carlson. After graduating from Oshkosh West High School in 1975, David earned an associate’s degree in land surveying, becoming a Land Surveyor in Ashland County Wisconsin. He married Kathy Fritz on September 26, 1992 in Oshkosh. Together they were members at First English Lutheran Church. David was an avid outdoorsman; he could always be found hunting, fishing, boating, and snowmobiling. He loved spending time outdoors with his wife and two dogs: Casey and Drew.
David is survived by his parents, Charles Carlson, and Patricia (Richard) Deppe; brothers, Randy (Sheila), and Russ Carlson; sister Kathi (Paul) Miller; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife David was preceded in death by his stepmother, Sharon Carlson.
A service for David will be held at the Lake View Memorial Park chapel (2786 Algoma Blvd) on Saturday, April 24 at 1 PM. Reverend Tim Greenwald will be officiating the service. A visitation will be held from 11 AM until the time of service.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ascension Mercy Medical Center and Renaissance Center for their care of David.
