Darrell “Chuck” Charles Schultz, age 81, passed away at his residence on April 25th, 2020, surrounded by family. Darrell was born on November 7th, 1938, in Butternut, Wisconsin, to Herbert and Eva Schultz (nee Tesch). Darrell attended grade school and high school in Butternut, and graduated from Butternut High School in 1957. Darrell joined the United States Navy in 1957 and was honorably discharged in 1963. On April 24th, 1965, Darrell married the love of his life, Elizabeth “Betty” Schultz, in Hudson, Wisconsin.
Chuck loved his family. His grandchildren were sources of constant pride, and Darrell loved to make sure his grandchildren knew. Chuck was also a man of many talents. He loved to hunt, ice fish golf, bowl, play darts and play cards. He was an accomplished softball player and people knew he was a force to be reckoned with when it came to horseshoes and playing a game or two. Darrell also coached his children’s little league games, and would always support his children and grandchildren in their endeavors, and always celebrated his family’s accomplishments. Darrell also loved to spend time at his cabin and in the Northwoods, and to spend the precious moments with his family.
Darrell will remain in the hearts of his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Schultz; his children, Charles “Chuck” (Bridget McConnell) Schultz, Barbara (Ricky Hager) Schultz, William (Tina) Schultz; grandchildren, Darrell “DJ” and Brad Schultz, Michael and Megan Schultz; and all of Darrell’s beloved family and friends. He is preceded in death by his son, Robert “Herman” Schultz.
Services have been entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, Wisconsin.
Services for Darrell will take place at a later date in Butternut, Wisconsin.
