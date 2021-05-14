Daniel J. Vienneau, passed away Wednesday morning, May 5, 2021, after a 7+ year battle with cancer. Dan drove over 2 million miles as a truck driver and before that worked as a machinist. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved going out on the lake and also enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He spent much of his time with his family and liked to cook meals for them and try out new recipes.

He will be sadly missed, but lovingly remembered by all.

