Dale M. Torres, age 40 of Ashland, WI passed away peacefully on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. Dale was born on August 25, 1981 in Ashland, the daughter of Randy and Sherri (Claremboux) Hanson.
Dale was one of the spunkiest, most determined, hard-working mothers. She loved fiercely, especially her children. She enjoyed many things in life. She loved being outside as much as she could, even watching thunderstorms, sometimes to the point where you had to drag her inside. She was willing to talk to anyone about a variety of things, including; school stuff, politics, motherhood, her children, and every little topic or detail in between. Dale had a sense of community. She volunteered when she could to help out the Ashland Chamber during events. Our community is a better place because of her love and light. Dale has always been such a great inspiration to so many people that she has ever been in contact with over the years. She always was willing to help out those in need, whether it was just someone to listen, or help working on something.
Dale is survived by her loving husband of 19 years, Taber; children, Clay, William, Daimyon, Mercedes, Portia, Dausyn and Dominyck Torres; parents, Randy and Sherri Hanson; brothers, Randy (Jenny) and Dan (Jillian) Hanson; sisters, Tiffany (Dewight) Schultz and Randi Hanson; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Dale is preceded in death by her sister, Stephanie Hanson and great grandma, Gwendolyn
A funeral service for Dale will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, October 15, 2021 at the United Presbyterian Congregational Church in Ashland with Rev James Deters as officiant.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, October 14th at the church and will continue the next day starting at 10:00 a.m., and will continue until the hour of service at 11:00 a.m.
Interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a crowdfunding platform has been created though the Mountain Funeral Homes website where monetary donations are being accepted.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
